Mon Jul 29 2024 15:55:41
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 30, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 30
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 30, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 30

4 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Jul 2024, 07:23:30 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 30

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,856 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
30 Jul 2024, 07:03:51 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US dollar to oil prices

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,878 level, a discount of nearly 45 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
30 Jul 2024, 07:00:22 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Ashok Leyland sprints ahead, yet investors should tread carefully

  • Ashok Leyland's shares have surged to a new 52-week high, despite lackluster Q1FY25 results. The stock's rally appears driven by positive management outlook and resilient Ebitda margins, but with mixed industry performance, investor enthusiasm may be overextended.
30 Jul 2024, 06:50:34 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 30

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NBCC, BLS International, and RailTel
30 Jul 2024, 06:16:21 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Ultratech Cement shares to trade ex-dividend on July 30

  • The Board of Directors of Ultratech Cement declared a final dividend of 70.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.
