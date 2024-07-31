Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 31, 2024: Sebi’s seven measures to tame the “tail that's grown bigger than the dog”

1 min read . 06:15 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 31, 2024: Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Jul 2024, 06:15 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi’s seven measures to tame the “tail that's grown bigger than the dog”

  • Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said “the tail had grown bigger than the dog", referring to the exponential rise in derivatives volumes on the sidelines of an event organized by the National Stock Exchange.
Read the full story here

31 Jul 2024, 06:14 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Bata India shares to trade ex-dividend on July 31

  • Bata India’s Board of Directors had declared a final dividend of 12.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024
Read the full story here

