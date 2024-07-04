Explore
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 4, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Fed minutes to US Services PMI
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 4, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Fed minutes to US Services PMI

2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2024, 07:19 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 4, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mostly in the green overnight.
Latest news on July 4, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mostly in the green overnight.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Jul 2024, 07:19:40 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Fed minutes to US Services PMI

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,460 level, a premium of nearly 95 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

04 Jul 2024, 06:44:57 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 4

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — SAIL, Paras Defence, and NMDC
Read the full story here

04 Jul 2024, 06:30:19 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: GenZ's share of investors on NSE doubles as young turks charge at the markets

  • The rise of this investor group coincides with NSE's premium turnover of index options—the most popular traded product—surging 426% from 26.29 trillion in FY21 to 138.19 trillion in FY24.
Read the full story here

