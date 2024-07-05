Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 5, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q1 results 2024, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q1 results 2024, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday
- Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy-or-sell stocks: Bharat Dynamics, Aurobindo Pharma, Exide Industries, Bank of Baroda, and HCL Technologies
Wall Street bids adieu to its biggest bear
- JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic had a knack for making aggressive calls, but now the analyst is out after missing a roaring bull market.
Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 5
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,265 level, a discount of nearly 12 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Samsung Q2 results to oil prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,360 level, a discount of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 5
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — RCF, NOCIL, and NLC India