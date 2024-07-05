Explore
Thu Jul 04 2024 15:59:33
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 5, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q1 results 2024, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 5, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q1 results 2024, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday

4 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 5, 2024: Stock market today: The overall trend of Nifty remains positive as per smaller to larger timeframe chart, say experts. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Latest news on July 5, 2024: Stock market today: The overall trend of Nifty remains positive as per smaller to larger timeframe chart, say experts. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jul 2024, 07:34:49 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q1 results 2024, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy-or-sell stocks: Bharat Dynamics, Aurobindo Pharma, Exide Industries, Bank of Baroda, and HCL Technologies
Read the full story here

05 Jul 2024, 07:29:14 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Wall Street bids adieu to its biggest bear

  • JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic had a knack for making aggressive calls, but now the analyst is out after missing a roaring bull market.
Read the full story here

05 Jul 2024, 07:21:38 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 5

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,265 level, a discount of nearly 12 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

05 Jul 2024, 07:04:40 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Samsung Q2 results to oil prices

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,360 level, a discount of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

05 Jul 2024, 06:47:27 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 5

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — RCF, NOCIL, and NLC India
Read the full story here

