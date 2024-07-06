Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 6, 2024: Chinese, Indian stocks favoured over Japan in Asia’s second half

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Chinese, Indian stocks favoured over Japan in Asia’s second half
- Equities in China and India are being touted as potential outperformers in Asia in the second half of the year as investors flock to emerging-market themes.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price climbs to six-week high on rising optimism for US Fed rate cut. US dollar rate in focus
- Gold prices in the international market have climbed to a six-week high whereas the silver rates in the international market touched a four-week high
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sovereign funds flock to India with billion-dollar moneybags even as FIIs, PEs remain wary
- Sovereign funds, including Singapore’s GIC, the UAE's ADIA, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, are doubling down on India at a time when global private equity and venture funds are taking a measured approach to backing domestic companies.