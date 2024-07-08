Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 8, 2024: Margin, deposit pressure likely to spoil banks’ June quarter show

1 min read . 06:30 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 8, 2024: Compounding the trouble for banks is the declining share of the CASA deposits, which is the cheapest source of funds for banks.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Margin, deposit pressure likely to spoil banks’ June quarter show

  • The mismatch in credit and deposit growth has been plaguing the sector for a while now. Overall credit growth has been sustaining at around 16% year-on-year, aided by robust demand from the retail segment for housing, personal and consumption loans.
08 Jul 2024, 06:05 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, GNFC, Piramal Enterprises among 6 stocks in F&O ban list on July 8

  • Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, and Piramal Enterprises are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 8
