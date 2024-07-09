Explore
Mon Jul 08 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.30 -1.40%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.50 2.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,634.90 -0.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,002.35 0.87%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 856.25 -0.44%
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 9, 2024: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to gold rate
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 9, 2024: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to gold rate

3 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 9, 2024: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to gold rate (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Latest news on July 9, 2024: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to gold rate (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jul 2024, 07:10:53 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to gold rate

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,387 level, indicating a flat start for Indian stock market indices. Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting record-high closes.
Read the full story here

09 Jul 2024, 07:00:23 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Freedom 125: Bajaj Auto has positioned and priced its new CNG bike perfectly

  • While the 95,000 ex-showroom price may appear premium, the savings on fuel should appeal to potential customers. The higher price could also drive sales value growth.
Read the full story here

09 Jul 2024, 06:40:07 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 9

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Godrej Consumer Products, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, and JBM Auto
Read the full story here

