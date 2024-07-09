Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 9, 2024: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to gold rate

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jul 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to gold rate
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,387 level, indicating a flat start for Indian stock market indices. Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting record-high closes.
09 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Freedom 125: Bajaj Auto has positioned and priced its new CNG bike perfectly
- While the ₹95,000 ex-showroom price may appear premium, the savings on fuel should appeal to potential customers. The higher price could also drive sales value growth.
09 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 9
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Godrej Consumer Products, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, and JBM Auto