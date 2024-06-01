Share Market Today Live Updates June 1, 2024: Retail investors bullish ahead of exit poll, FIIs cautious

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Retail investors bullish ahead of exit poll, FIIs cautious
- Foreign investors have been hedging their bets ahead of the Lok Sabha election exit polls and the voting results next week
- But reflecting the bullishness of domestic investors, the marketwide futures open interest at the start of the June series stands at ₹4.06 trillion—a historic high