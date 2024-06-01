Hello User
Share Market Today Live Updates June 1, 2024: Retail investors bullish ahead of exit poll, FIIs cautious

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 1, 2024: The ongoing Lok Sabha election has left the stock market volatile for several weeks now, with investors swinging between optimism and nervousness ahead of the results on 4 June.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jun 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Retail investors bullish ahead of exit poll, FIIs cautious

  • Foreign investors have been hedging their bets ahead of the Lok Sabha election exit polls and the voting results next week
  • But reflecting the bullishness of domestic investors, the marketwide futures open interest at the start of the June series stands at 4.06 trillion—a historic high
Read the full story here

