Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 07 2024 15:56:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.95 4.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.45 5.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.10 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 829.90 1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 2.95%
Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 10, 2024: Analysts expect the government's focus on pro-consumption measures, and expectations of normal monsoons, to contribute to a potential uptick in demand in the near term. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Latest news on June 10, 2024: Analysts expect the government's focus on pro-consumption measures, and expectations of normal monsoons, to contribute to a potential uptick in demand in the near term. (Photo: Mint)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 05:30:20 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power

  • The positive outlook for the FMCG sector is underscored by factors such as improvements in key economic indicators, a normal monsoon benefiting agriculture, and significant investments by FMCG companies in expanding their distribution networks.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue