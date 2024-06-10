Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 07 2024 15:56:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.95 4.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.45 5.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.10 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 829.90 1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 2.95%
Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Dividend stocks: Dr. Lal PathLabs, Nelco shares to trade ex-dividend on June 10
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Dividend stocks: Dr. Lal PathLabs, Nelco shares to trade ex-dividend on June 10

7 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 10, 2024: The Board of Directors of the two companies had declared final dividends for their eligible shareholders. Photo: MintPremium
Latest news on June 10, 2024: The Board of Directors of the two companies had declared final dividends for their eligible shareholders. Photo: Mint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 07:22:22 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Dr. Lal PathLabs, Nelco shares to trade ex-dividend on June 10

  • Dividend stock Dr. Lal PathLabs had declared a final dividend of 6 per equity share, Nelco had declared a final dividend of 2.20 per equity share
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 07:21:03 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL, ZEEL stocks on F&O ban list on June 10

  • Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL, and ZEEL are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 10
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 07:21:02 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Modi 3.0 to US nonfarm payrolls

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,290 level, a discount of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 07:10:07 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Foreign investment surge fuels spectacular rally in India’s smallcaps amid bubble alerts

  • Foreign portfolio investors raised investments in smallcaps in FY24, driving a surge in the BSE Smallcap index
  • Small-cap companies such as Suzlon Energy and PNB Housing saw robust increases in FPI holdings, contributing to impressive returns
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 07:00:09 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Pratik Gupta: Market valuation restricts upside in the short term

  • Backed by solid macros and earnings growth outlook and stable local inflows, the market looks good to invest in from a three-to five year perspective, according to Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities.
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 06:57:11 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 10

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries, and NTPC
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 06:00:01 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power

  • The positive outlook for the FMCG sector is underscored by factors such as improvements in key economic indicators, a normal monsoon benefiting agriculture, and significant investments by FMCG companies in expanding their distribution networks.
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 06:00:00 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Will PSUs lose their thunder in Modi 3.0?

  • Formation of a coalition government exposes the stocks of PSUs to certain risks. Coalition members would have at least some say in politically-sensitive sectors such as fuel and power that affect almost the entire population directly.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue