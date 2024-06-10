Hello User
Share Market Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 10, 2024: Analysts expect the government's focus on pro-consumption measures, and expectations of normal monsoons, to contribute to a potential uptick in demand in the near term. (Photo: Mint)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 05:31 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power

  • The positive outlook for the FMCG sector is underscored by factors such as improvements in key economic indicators, a normal monsoon benefiting agriculture, and significant investments by FMCG companies in expanding their distribution networks.
Read the full story here

