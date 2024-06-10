Hello User
Share Market Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Will PSUs lose their thunder in Modi 3.0?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 10, 2024: Prominent PSUs such as IOC, HPCL, BPCL, ONGC and NTPC are susceptible to any populist policies that do not allow a fair return on capital with policy interference. (Photo: Mint)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 05:55 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Will PSUs lose their thunder in Modi 3.0?

  • Formation of a coalition government exposes the stocks of PSUs to certain risks. Coalition members would have at least some say in politically-sensitive sectors such as fuel and power that affect almost the entire population directly.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.