Share Market Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Dividend stocks: Dr. Lal PathLabs, Nelco shares to trade ex-dividend on June 10

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Dr. Lal PathLabs, Nelco shares to trade ex-dividend on June 10
- Dividend stock Dr. Lal PathLabs had declared a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share, Nelco had declared a final dividend of ₹2.20 per equity share
10 Jun 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL, ZEEL stocks on F&O ban list on June 10
- Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL, and ZEEL are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 10
10 Jun 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Modi 3.0 to US nonfarm payrolls
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,290 level, a discount of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
10 Jun 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Foreign investment surge fuels spectacular rally in India’s smallcaps amid bubble alerts
- Foreign portfolio investors raised investments in smallcaps in FY24, driving a surge in the BSE Smallcap index
- Small-cap companies such as Suzlon Energy and PNB Housing saw robust increases in FPI holdings, contributing to impressive returns
10 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Pratik Gupta: Market valuation restricts upside in the short term
- Backed by solid macros and earnings growth outlook and stable local inflows, the market looks good to invest in from a three-to five year perspective, according to Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities.
10 Jun 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 10
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries, and NTPC
10 Jun 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power
- The positive outlook for the FMCG sector is underscored by factors such as improvements in key economic indicators, a normal monsoon benefiting agriculture, and significant investments by FMCG companies in expanding their distribution networks.
10 Jun 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Will PSUs lose their thunder in Modi 3.0?
- Formation of a coalition government exposes the stocks of PSUs to certain risks. Coalition members would have at least some say in politically-sensitive sectors such as fuel and power that affect almost the entire population directly.