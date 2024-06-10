Share Market Today Live Updates June 10, 2024: Dividend stocks: Dr. Lal PathLabs, Nelco shares to trade ex-dividend on June 10

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 07:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest news on June 10, 2024: The Board of Directors of the two companies had declared final dividends for their eligible shareholders. Photo: Mint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 07:22 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Dr. Lal PathLabs, Nelco shares to trade ex-dividend on June 10

  • Dividend stock Dr. Lal PathLabs had declared a final dividend of 6 per equity share, Nelco had declared a final dividend of 2.20 per equity share
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 07:21 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL, ZEEL stocks on F&O ban list on June 10

  • Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL, and ZEEL are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 10
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 07:21 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Modi 3.0 to US nonfarm payrolls

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,290 level, a discount of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 07:10 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Foreign investment surge fuels spectacular rally in India’s smallcaps amid bubble alerts

  • Foreign portfolio investors raised investments in smallcaps in FY24, driving a surge in the BSE Smallcap index
  • Small-cap companies such as Suzlon Energy and PNB Housing saw robust increases in FPI holdings, contributing to impressive returns
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Pratik Gupta: Market valuation restricts upside in the short term

  • Backed by solid macros and earnings growth outlook and stable local inflows, the market looks good to invest in from a three-to five year perspective, according to Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities.
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 06:57 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 10

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries, and NTPC
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power

  • The positive outlook for the FMCG sector is underscored by factors such as improvements in key economic indicators, a normal monsoon benefiting agriculture, and significant investments by FMCG companies in expanding their distribution networks.
Read the full story here

10 Jun 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Will PSUs lose their thunder in Modi 3.0?

  • Formation of a coalition government exposes the stocks of PSUs to certain risks. Coalition members would have at least some say in politically-sensitive sectors such as fuel and power that affect almost the entire population directly.
Read the full story here

