Share Market Today Live Updates June 11, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 11

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Stock market today: With the bias maintained strong, we can anticipate a further rise in the coming days after a short consolidation period, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 11

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — UPL, Chambal Fertilisers, and SRF
11 Jun 2024, 06:18 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Jindal Saw among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

  • Dividend stocks: Asian Paints had declared a final dividend of 28.15 per equity share for FY24, Jindal Saw had declared a final dividend of 4 per equity share
