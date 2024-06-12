Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 11 2024 15:57:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.35 0.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 835.25 0.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 987.10 1.57%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,564.75 0.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.10 0.43%
Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates June 12, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 12
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates June 12, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 12

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 06:42 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 12, 2024: Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has been facing resistance near the 23,400 zone, which is proving to be a significant barrier, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
Latest news on June 12, 2024: Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has been facing resistance near the 23,400 zone, which is proving to be a significant barrier, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (MINT_PRINT)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jun 2024, 06:42:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 12

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Can Fin Homes, IOC, and M&M Finance
Read the full story here

12 Jun 2024, 06:02:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock picks: From Trent to Torrent Pharma Motilal Oswal suggests these shares to buy this week

  • Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recommends buying Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Trent and Torrent Pharma this week.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue