Share Market Today Live Updates June 12, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 12

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 12, 2024: Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has been facing resistance near the 23,400 zone, which is proving to be a significant barrier, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jun 2024, 06:42 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 12

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Can Fin Homes, IOC, and M&M Finance
Read the full story here

12 Jun 2024, 06:02 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock picks: From Trent to Torrent Pharma Motilal Oswal suggests these shares to buy this week

  • Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recommends buying Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Trent and Torrent Pharma this week.
Read the full story here

