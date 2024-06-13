Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates June 13, 2024: Stocks to watch: Dr Reddy's, Torrent Pharma, Gensol, L&T Finance, Glenmark

3 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 13, 2024: The NSE F&O ban list for Thursday, June 13, includes Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Energy Exchange (IEX), and India Cements. (Photo: Bloomberg) (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:09:15 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to watch: Dr Reddy's, Torrent Pharma, Gensol, L&T Finance, Glenmark

  • Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, June 13:
Read the full story here

13 Jun 2024, 08:01:02 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed meeting, eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — June 13

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these eights shares — Universal Cables, UltraTech Cement, GMM Pfaudler, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, DLF, Jio Financial Services, Power Grid, and Bank of Baroda
Read the full story here

13 Jun 2024, 07:25:02 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 13

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,460 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

13 Jun 2024, 07:08:48 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed policy to inflation data

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,460 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

13 Jun 2024, 06:39:47 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 13

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bombay Dyeing, Coal India, and PEL
Read the full story here

