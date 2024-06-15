Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 15, 2024: Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 15, 2024: Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2024, 12:38 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on June 15, 2024: Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony in Delhi; Photo by Priyanka ParasharPremium
Latest entertainment news on June 15, 2024: Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony in Delhi; Photo by Priyanka Parashar

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jun 2024, 12:38:02 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes

  • Gold Prices Today: Gold prices rose more than one per cent as lower rates tend to boost appeal for non-yielding bullion by making it a more attractive investment, compared with other assets such as Treasury bonds
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue