Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 15, 2024: Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on June 15, 2024: Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony in Delhi; Photo by Priyanka Parashar

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jun 2024, 12:38 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes

  • Gold Prices Today: Gold prices rose more than one per cent as lower rates tend to boost appeal for non-yielding bullion by making it a more attractive investment, compared with other assets such as Treasury bonds
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.