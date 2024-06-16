Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 16, 2024: Week Ahead: Macro data, BoE, China policy verdicts, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Macro data, BoE, China policy verdicts, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week
- Overall, market analysts expect that the tone is likely to remain positive in this truncated week as volatility related to election jitters has significantly gone down. Nifty 50 may move towards 23,600 or 24,000 on the upside if it breaches 23,500 level.