Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 16, 2024: Week Ahead: Macro data, BoE, China policy verdicts, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on June 16, 2024: Stock Market Triggers: Nifty 50 may move towards the 24,000-mark if it breaches 23,500 this week, as per analysts.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jun 2024, 07:54 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Macro data, BoE, China policy verdicts, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week

  • Overall, market analysts expect that the tone is likely to remain positive in this truncated week as volatility related to election jitters has significantly gone down. Nifty 50 may move towards 23,600 or 24,000 on the upside if it breaches 23,500 level.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.