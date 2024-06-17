Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 17, 2024: Fuel Price in India: After Karnataka tax hike, here's how much petrol, diesel costs in your city; Full list here

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Fuel Price in India: After Karnataka tax hike, here's how much petrol, diesel costs in your city; Full list here
- Fuel price in India: The Karnataka state government hiked the sales tax on petrol from 25.92 per cent to 29.84 per cent, while the tax on diesel rose from 14.3 per cent to 18.4 per cent