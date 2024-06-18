Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 18, 2024: Dividend stocks: Bank of India, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, Tata Investment Corporation to trade ex-dividend on June 18

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Bank of India, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, Tata Investment Corporation to trade ex-dividend on June 18
- Bank of India declared a dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share for the financial year 2024, and HDFC Asset Management Company declared an interim dividend of ₹70.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024