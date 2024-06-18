Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 18, 2024: Dividend stocks: Bank of India, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, Tata Investment Corporation to trade ex-dividend on June 18
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 18, 2024: Dividend stocks: Bank of India, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, Tata Investment Corporation to trade ex-dividend on June 18

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on June 18, 2024: L&T Finance had declared a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share. Premium
Latest entertainment news on June 18, 2024: L&T Finance had declared a dividend of 2.50 per equity share.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 06:26:15 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Bank of India, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, Tata Investment Corporation to trade ex-dividend on June 18

  • Bank of India declared a dividend of 2.80 per equity share for the financial year 2024, and HDFC Asset Management Company declared an interim dividend of 70.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue