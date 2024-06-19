Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 19, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 19

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 19
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,660 level, a premium of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia share rally to US retail sales
- Indian stock market: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended in the green with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing at record highs, boosted by Nvidia share price rally along with gains in other chip stocks.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 19
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GNFC, IndusInd Bank, and Manappuram Finance
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: SunTV, GNFC, India Cements among seven stocks in F&O ban list on June 19
- Balrampur Chini Mills, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and SunTV are the 7 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 19
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, Dalmia Bharat among five stocks to trade ex-dividend today
- LTIMindtree had declared a final dividend of ₹45.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, Dalmia Bharat had declared a final dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock picks: From Titan to Chola Investment - Motilal Oswal recommends these three stocks to buy this week
- Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has suggested these three stocks to buy this week - Titan, Cummins India and Chola Investment.