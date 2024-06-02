Share Market Today Live Updates June 2, 2024: Day trading stocks to buy: BEL to REC— Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy on June 3

Hello User
1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Latest news on June 2, 2024: Stock market today: Nifty support stands at 22300-22400 level and resistance stand at 23100-23200 level believes Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jun 2024, 01:54 PM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Day trading stocks to buy: BEL to REC— Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy on June 3

  • For day trading stocks, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy today — BEL, Sundaram Fasteners and REC Ltd.
