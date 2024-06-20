Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 15:54:35
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,658.00 3.06%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 180.05 -0.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 852.60 0.95%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 423.70 -1.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,144.75 1.93%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 20, 2024: Mint Explainer: Why Sebi and RBI want retail investors to stay away from derivatives
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 20, 2024: Mint Explainer: Why Sebi and RBI want retail investors to stay away from derivatives

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on June 20, 2024: Retail investors are attracted to index options because it is much cheaper than buying shares in the cash market or taking up futures contracts.Premium
Latest entertainment news on June 20, 2024: Retail investors are attracted to index options because it is much cheaper than buying shares in the cash market or taking up futures contracts.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 07:00:20 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Mint Explainer: Why Sebi and RBI want retail investors to stay away from derivatives

  • Both Sebi and RBI feel that if part of the premium turnover were to flow into the cash market for long-term investing, it would help in wealth-creation rather than just be used to punt or speculate.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue