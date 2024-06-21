Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 21, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture Q3 results

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture Q3 results
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,595 level, a premium of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 21
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NMDC Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Aarti Industries Ltd.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: HDFC Bank stock grabs investor interest on likely MSCI flow
- Investors anticipate that the stock could attract MSCI inflows of $3.5-4 billion if the weight of the stock doubles on the MSCI India Index at the upcoming quarterly review in August.