Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 21, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture Q3 results
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 21, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture Q3 results

2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 07:17 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 21, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mostly lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight (Reuters)Premium
Latest news on June 21, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mostly lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight (Reuters)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jun 2024, 07:17:47 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture Q3 results

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,595 level, a premium of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
21 Jun 2024, 06:08:25 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 21

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NMDC Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Aarti Industries Ltd.
21 Jun 2024, 06:00:07 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: HDFC Bank stock grabs investor interest on likely MSCI flow

  • Investors anticipate that the stock could attract MSCI inflows of $3.5-4 billion if the weight of the stock doubles on the MSCI India Index at the upcoming quarterly review in August.
