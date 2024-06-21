Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 21, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture Q3 results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 21, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mostly lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jun 2024, 07:17 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture Q3 results

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,595 level, a premium of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

21 Jun 2024, 06:08 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 21

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NMDC Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Aarti Industries Ltd.
Read the full story here

21 Jun 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: HDFC Bank stock grabs investor interest on likely MSCI flow

  • Investors anticipate that the stock could attract MSCI inflows of $3.5-4 billion if the weight of the stock doubles on the MSCI India Index at the upcoming quarterly review in August.
Read the full story here

