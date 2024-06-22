LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 22, 2024: Stanley Lifestyles IPO: GMP, subscription status to key risks - 10 key things to know

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.