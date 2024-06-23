Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 23, 2024: Week Ahead: Macro data, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty eyes 24,000 this week

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on June 23, 2024: Stock Market Triggers: Nifty 50 may move towards the 24,000-mark if it holds at its support levels this week, as per analysts.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Macro data, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty eyes 24,000 this week

  • The market sentiment is likely to remain positive over Budget-related updates. The GST Council announcements are likely to bring in stock-specific action, according to analysts.
Read the full story here

