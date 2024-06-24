Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 24, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, GST council meeting to US PMI data

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, GST council meeting to US PMI data
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,395 level, a discount of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 24
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Latent View, Jindal Steel, and JSW Infra