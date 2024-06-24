Explore
Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 24, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, GST council meeting to US PMI data
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 24, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, GST council meeting to US PMI data

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 24, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market also ended mostly in the red last week dragged down by technology stocks. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jun 2024, 07:12:42 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, GST council meeting to US PMI data

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,395 level, a discount of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

24 Jun 2024, 06:57:15 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 24

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Latent View, Jindal Steel, and JSW Infra
Read the full story here

