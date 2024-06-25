Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 24 2024 15:59:16
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 832.65 -0.45%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,170.00 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,672.10 0.40%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.90 -1.08%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,228.95 -0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 25, 2024: Dividend stocks: Voltas, Tata Elxsi, Cera Sanitaryware among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 25, 2024: Dividend stocks: Voltas, Tata Elxsi, Cera Sanitaryware among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 25, 2024: Cera Sanitaryware had declared a final dividend of ₹60.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.Premium
Latest news on June 25, 2024: Cera Sanitaryware had declared a final dividend of 60.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jun 2024, 06:18:35 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Voltas, Tata Elxsi, Cera Sanitaryware among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

  • Voltas had declared a dividend of 5.50 per equity share for the FY24, Tata Elxsi had declared a final dividend of 70.00 per equity share
Read the full story here

25 Jun 2024, 06:11:41 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Indus Towers, PNB, SAIL among eight stocks in F&O ban list on June 25

  • Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and SAIL are the 8 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 25
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue