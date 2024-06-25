Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 25, 2024: Dividend stocks: Voltas, Tata Elxsi, Cera Sanitaryware among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:18 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 25, 2024: Cera Sanitaryware had declared a final dividend of 60.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jun 2024, 06:18 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Voltas, Tata Elxsi, Cera Sanitaryware among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

  • Voltas had declared a dividend of 5.50 per equity share for the FY24, Tata Elxsi had declared a final dividend of 70.00 per equity share
25 Jun 2024, 06:11 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Indus Towers, PNB, SAIL among eight stocks in F&O ban list on June 25

  • Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and SAIL are the 8 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 25
