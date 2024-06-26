Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 26, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia shares to US consumer confidence
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 26, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia shares to US consumer confidence

4 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 26, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mostly lower while the US stocks ended mixed overnight with a rally in technology stocks.
Latest news on June 26, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mostly lower while the US stocks ended mixed overnight with a rally in technology stocks. (https://www.deepiping.com/)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jun 2024, 07:07:38 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia shares to US consumer confidence

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,700 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 06:58:57 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Akme Fintrade IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal positive debut of shares?

  • Akme Fintrade IPO GMP suggests that Akme Fintrade IPO listing price would be around 137 apiece, say market observers
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 06:44:36 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Weekly picks: Motilal Oswal suggests these three stocks to buy today predicting up to 9% upside

  • Weekly stock picks: Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy this week - Escorts, IDFC First Bank, and Indian Hotels
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 06:42:03 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: SAIL, GNFC, PNB among four stocks in F&O ban list on June 26

  • GNFC, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL are the stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 26. No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.
Read the full story here

26 Jun 2024, 06:24:10 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: DEE Development Engineers IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see strong debut of shares

  • DEE Development Engineers IPO GMP suggests that DEE Development Engineers IPO listing price would be around 297
Read the full story here

