Wed Jun 26 2024 15:55:13
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 27, 2024: Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on June 27
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 27, 2024: Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on June 27

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 06:08 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.
Latest entertainment news on June 27, 2024: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jun 2024, 06:08:25 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on June 27

  • GNFC, India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 27
Read the full story here

