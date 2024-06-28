Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 28, 2024: Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see share listing price at robust premium
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 28, 2024: Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see share listing price at robust premium

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on June 28, 2024: Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price would be in the range of ₹540 to ₹550 per share, say stock market experts.
Latest entertainment news on June 28, 2024: Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price would be in the range of 540 to 550 per share, say stock market experts. (https://www.lovestanley.com/)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Jun 2024, 06:35:49 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see share listing price at robust premium

  • Stanley Lifestyles IPO GMP: The grey market is signalling that Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing price would be around 538, say market observers
Read the full story here

