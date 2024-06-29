Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 29, 2024: Shedding election jitters, foreign investors turn big bulls ahead of Budget

1 min read . 07:15 AM IST
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

In June, foreign investors turned net buyers of stocks worth 18,807 crore, after net selling 34,257 crore in the preceding two months.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jun 2024, 07:15 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shedding election jitters, foreign investors turn big bulls ahead of Budget

  • With concerns of political and economic stability allayed, the upcoming Union budget and corporate earnings are expected to be the next big triggers for foreign investors in Indian equities
