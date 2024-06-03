Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates June 3, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 3 after Exit Polls 2024, India GDP
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates June 3, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 3 after Exit Polls 2024, India GDP

4 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 3, 2024: Nifty 50 formed a long-legged doji on the daily chart and breached the 5-day losing streak. Premium
Latest news on June 3, 2024: Nifty 50 formed a long-legged doji on the daily chart and breached the 5-day losing streak.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jun 2024, 07:24:26 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 3 after Exit Polls 2024, India GDP

  • Gift Nifty trends also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,370 level, a premium of nearly 660 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
03 Jun 2024, 07:00:09 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Near-term uncertainties cloud the horizon for Tata Steel

  • Investors could be concerned about the developments related to the UK operations. In FY24, the Netherlands and UK facilities contributed 38% of revenue, but incurred an Ebitda loss of over 7,000 crore.
03 Jun 2024, 06:54:36 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Exit Polls 2024, GDP to US inflation

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,330 level, a premium of nearly 630 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
03 Jun 2024, 06:53:16 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell after exit poll: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 3

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NMDC, Castrol India, and GAIL
03 Jun 2024, 06:22:10 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Anand Rathi Wealth, D B Corp among 4 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

  • Anand Rathi Wealth had declared a final dividend of 9.00 per equity share, D B Corp had declared an interim dividend of 8.00 per equity share
