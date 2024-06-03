Share Market Today Live Updates June 3, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 3 after Exit Polls 2024, India GDP

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 07:24 AM IST Trade

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.