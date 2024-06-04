Explore
Mon Jun 03 2024 15:58:36
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 905.80 9.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.25 4.25%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,160.30 3.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,572.10 2.69%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 337.70 8.97%
Share Market Today Live Updates June 4, 2024: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nifty 50 break its record today if Narendra Modi-led NDA retains power?
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates June 4, 2024: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nifty 50 break its record today if Narendra Modi-led NDA retains power?

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 4, 2024: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Nifty 50 hit an all-time high of 23,338.70 but closed at 23,263.90, up 3.25 per cent, on Monday. Experts believe the index could rise to the level of 23,500 on Tuesday.
Latest news on June 4, 2024: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Nifty 50 hit an all-time high of 23,338.70 but closed at 23,263.90, up 3.25 per cent, on Monday. Experts believe the index could rise to the level of 23,500 on Tuesday. (Agencies)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Jun 2024, 06:31:59 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nifty 50 break its record today if Narendra Modi-led NDA retains power?

  • Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Experts anticipate high volatility on election result day. Nifty could see further gains if results match exit polls, but selling pressure if below expectations.
