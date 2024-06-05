Share Market Today Live Updates June 5, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jun 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,040 level, a premium of nearly 130 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
05 Jun 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 5
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, and COLPAL
05 Jun 2024, 06:22 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Election Results 2024: Here's what to expect from Indian stock market and what should be your trading strategy
- Stock markets tend to recover and even thrive in the longer term, despite initial volatility. For instance, even after the 2014 and 2019 elections, the Indian stock market saw significant gains in the months following the election results.