Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates June 6, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to RBI MPC, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — June 6
Share Market Today Live Updates June 6, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to RBI MPC, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — June 6

4 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 6, 2024: Stock market today: For Nifty today, the next crucial hurdles to be watched are around 23,200 levels, and expects the volatility to continue in the short term with immediate support at 22,300 levels, say experts. (Nitin Lawate/ANI)
Latest news on June 6, 2024: Stock market today: For Nifty today, the next crucial hurdles to be watched are around 23,200 levels, and expects the volatility to continue in the short term with immediate support at 22,300 levels, say experts. (Nitin Lawate/ANI)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jun 2024, 07:36:13 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to RBI MPC, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — June 6

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Zydus Wellness, Vijaya Diagnostic, Axis Bank, LT, and Bandhan Bank
06 Jun 2024, 07:27:31 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 6

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,670 level, a premium of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
06 Jun 2024, 07:05:30 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Private Payrolls to Nvidia shares

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,680 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
06 Jun 2024, 06:44:33 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 6

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HDFC Life, ITC, and Coal India
06 Jun 2024, 06:22:06 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock on F&O ban list on June 6

  • The ZEEL stock will be available for trading in the cash market
06 Jun 2024, 06:00:00 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: Sell sell? Why the market doesn’t like the poll results

  • The equity markets have swung like a see-saw in just three trading sessions. What's next?
