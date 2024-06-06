Share Market Today Live Updates June 6, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to RBI MPC, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — June 6

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jun 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to RBI MPC, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — June 6
Read the full story here
- Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Zydus Wellness, Vijaya Diagnostic, Axis Bank, LT, and Bandhan Bank
06 Jun 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 6
Read the full story here
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,670 level, a premium of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
06 Jun 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Private Payrolls to Nvidia shares
Read the full story here
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,680 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
06 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 6
Read the full story here
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HDFC Life, ITC, and Coal India
06 Jun 2024, 06:22 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock on F&O ban list on June 6
Read the full story here
- The ZEEL stock will be available for trading in the cash market
06 Jun 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: Sell sell? Why the market doesn’t like the poll results
Read the full story here
- The equity markets have swung like a see-saw in just three trading sessions. What's next?