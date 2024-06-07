Share Market Today Live Updates June 7, 2024: Stock market today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock on F&O ban list on June 7

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock on F&O ban list on June 7
- The NSE has banned trading in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited on Friday, June 7, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as it exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). The ZEEL stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, ECB rate cut to US jobless claims
- Indian stock market: RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged for the eighth consecutive time at 6.5%, while also maintaining the status quo stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Indian Bank, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ICICI Lombard among 10 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
- Indian Bank had declared a final dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share and Himadri Speciality Chemical declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 7
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — JSW Energy, Havells, and JK Cement