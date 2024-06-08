Share Market Today Live Updates June 8, 2024: Expert view: Nifty 50's potential upward move above 23,300 could lead towards 23,800, says Kapil Shah of Emkay Global

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Expert view: Nifty 50's potential upward move above 23,300 could lead towards 23,800, says Kapil Shah of Emkay Global
- Expert view: Nifty 50's structural integrity remains strong, with potential upward movement towards 23,800. Nifty Next 50 outperforms due to capital goods stocks. IT sector offers accumulation opportunities amidst positive market outlook, said Kapil Shah, Technical Analyst of Emkay Global.
IPO News Today Live Updates: ixigo IPO: Gurgaon-based company garners ₹333 crore via anchor book ahead of public issue
- ixigo IPO raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors ahead of its debut on June 10. Major investors include Nomura, Morgan Stanley, and HDFC MF. Subscription period ends on June 12.