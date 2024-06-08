Hello User
Share Market Today Live Updates June 8, 2024: Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks for Monday - June 10

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 8, 2024: Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended these three stocks for Monday — Tech Mahindra Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jun 2024, 11:53 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks for Monday - June 10

  • Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended these three stocks for Monday — Tech Mahindra Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Read the full story here

