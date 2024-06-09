Hello User
Share Market Today Live Updates June 9, 2024: Technical stock picks: Vaishali Parekh recommends THESE stocks to buy, eyes over 15% potential upside on TP

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on June 9, 2024: Stock recommendations: Tata Motors and HCL have key upside potential, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Latest news on June 9, 2024: Stock recommendations: Tata Motors and HCL have key upside potential, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jun 2024, 02:33 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Technical stock picks: Vaishali Parekh recommends THESE stocks to buy, eyes over 15% potential upside on TP

  • Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd is bullish on Tata Motors and GHCL and sees an upside potential of over 15 per cent.
Read the full story here

