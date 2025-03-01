Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 1, 2025: Bitcoin trades 25% below all-time high amid crypto sell-off over Trump tariffs; digital token down 20% in Feb

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 1, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 1, 2025: Bitcoin reached a record high of $107,791, driven by President-elect Trump's support for digital assets and MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2025, 01:16 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin trades 25% below all-time high amid crypto sell-off over Trump tariffs; digital token down 20% in Feb

  • Bitcoin trades 25% below all-time high amid crypto sell-off over Trump tariffs; digital token down 20% in Feb
Read the full story here

